Hurricane Eta ties all-time season record as it makes landfall

(WFRV) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has struck again. Hurricane Eta has made landfall on the Nicaraguan coast just south of Puerto Cabezas as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm surge could reach up to 14-21 feet above normal tide levels. Life-threatening rainfall in Honduras and Nicaragua can be expected from the hurricane as it will linger for days with some areas potentially seeing over 30 inches of rain locally.







Forecast Track (NHC)

The NHC in Central America also has predicted:

15 to 25 inches for most of Honduras and Nicaragua

10 to 20 inches in eastern Guatemala and Belize

10 to 15 inches for spots in Panama and Costa Rica

On November 2nd, Hurricane Eta became the strongest hurricane of the 2020 season. This is the 5th major hurricane of the historic 2020 hurricane season.

The storm marks the 28th named storm of the season, tie-ing the 2005 hurricane season as the most active season ever. 2005 featured 27 named storms with one being added after the season in the4 post-season analysis. Normally, there are only 12 named storms a year.

November is traditionally a month that rarely sees stronger hurricanes. Historically, there have only been three Category 4s – Lenny (1999), Michelle (2001), and Paloma (2008) – and one Category 5 – Cuba Hurricane (1932).

Hurricane season runs from the beginning of June to the end of November. The forecast track for Eta weakens the system over the terrain of Central America. Then, it will re-emerge over water in the western Caribbean where the US will have to keep a close eye on it.

