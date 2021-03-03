Interested in the weather? The NWS needs your help!

(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered why you rarely see how much rain or snow fell near your home during the weather forecast? Odds are that’s because there are no reports coming from where you live, but the good news is that you can help change that!

The National Weather Service is looking for more volunteers across northeast Wisconsin to give daily weather reports from their home. This is done through a program called Community Collaborate Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS.

CoCoRaHS is a volunteer program of weather enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds who report weather conditions such as rain, snow, and hail for their location. That information is then entered into a database for everyone to view. Individuals, community groups, schools, farmers, and many more all take part in the program and the data is used by a wide range of people for daily use and research.

Stations typically report their conditions once a day at the same time. Other than a 4″ diameter rain gauge, very little equipment is needed and there is no cost to sign up.

There are more than 480 CoCoRaHS stations across the state of Wisconsin. During the month of March, all 50 states are competing to see who can recruit the most new volunteer weather observers. You can help Wisconsin get the 2021 title by signing up!

For more information on how to sign up, what areas need the most help, equipment, and training, follow the link provided here.