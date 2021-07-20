July’s Full Moon: When you can see the Full Buck Moon on Friday

(WFRV) – Could it be a sign of good luck for the Milwaukee Bucks? The Full Buck Moon is set to peak later this week. When can we see it here in Green Bay?

This Friday, July 23rd, the Full Buck Moon will rise at 8:44 p.m. in Green Bay out of the southeast. Peak Illumination occurs at 9:37 p.m. before it sets the next day at 5:42 a.m.

So where does the name come from?

Unfortunately, it has no correlation with the team in the NBA finals. These nicknames for the full moons typically come from Native American tribes. The Buck Moon is the nickname for July’s full moon because it is in a time period when the antlers of male deer are in full growth.

July’s Moon also goes by the names Raspberry Moon, Berry Moon, Salmon Moon, Thunder Moon, and Month of the Ripe Corn Moon.

The next full moon will be the Sturgeon Moon which peaks in August.