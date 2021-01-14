Latest timeline on the snow

Snowfall totals are running behind schedule on the year, but tonight into tomorrow may allow some areas to make up some ground. The set-up is calling for a low-pressure system basically stalling out to our west before exiting tomorrow.

On futurecast, some of the precipitation will get into parts of our viewing area in the early evening.

It is worth noting temperatures will be above freezing in many spots leading to a rainy start in parts of the Fox Cities and lakeshore. Currently, it looks like rain will switch to snow in the late evening to around midnight. When the rain switches over to snow will be crucial in determining how much snow everyone picks up in these areas.

Snow may struggle to stick in some of these areas when it does switch over due to the warmer ground. This could hamper some of the expected snow totals.

Right now, it is trending that portions west of the Fox Cities and in the northwoods will pick up the most snow. Most of these areas will remain entirely under snowfall through tomorrow morning.







In terms of snowfall, most will get to 2-4″ with smaller totals along the warmer lakeshore. However, with compacting and potential rain first the ground may not reflect these totals.

Some snow showers will linger for the morning commute as a final snow band will begin lifting to our north. That snowfall band will set-up into parts of the afternoon for Door County and the northwoods. Check back in with Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Jordan Lamers for the morning commute tomorrow.