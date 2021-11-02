NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Let it snow! Parts of Northern Wisconsin get ‘healthy’ first snowfall

Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce

LAND O LAKES, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Vilas County may have had to do a double-take when they woke up and saw a good amount of snow on the ground.

The Land O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce says it was a ‘healthy’ first snowfall of the season. Land O’ Lakes is about three hours north of Green Bay.

According to the US National Weather Service, Land O’ Lakes got 6.1″ inches of snow and Presque Isle got 5.3 inches. Rhinelander and Eagle River both got under an inch of snow.

  • Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce
  • Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce
  • Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce
  • Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce
  • Photo courtesy of Land O’ Lakes WI Chamber of Commerce

While Northeast Wisconsin hasn’t seen any significant snow, the first few flurries could be on the way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

