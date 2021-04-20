Lyrid meteor shower to peak early Thursday

(WFRV) – The Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak later this week. This annual meteor shower is normally active from mid to late April.

Every year there is typically a meteor drought from January to mid-April. That makes the Lyrid meteor shower a welcome sign for sky watchers.

The peak of the meteor shower will occur Early Thursday morning on April 22, although they will be active until April 25. The best time to view the Lyrid will be between midnight and dawn during the peak on April 22.

This year a fairly bright waxing moon may obscure some of the meteors. Therefore, between moonset and dawn will be an even better time to catch the meteors. The moon sets at 4:05 a.m. here in Green Bay on April 22.

At their peak, this meteor shower only produces 10-15 meteors per hour.

CORRECTION This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2015 on Earth Day shows Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14miles away from Yangon. AFP PHOTO / Ye Aung Thu (Photo credit should read Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images)

Lyrid Meteor Shower – Night astrophotography skies with light trails from streaking meteors in April. (File/Getty)

The radiant point for this meteor shower is from the constellation Lyra the Harp, near the star of Vega.

The rising time of the radiant point is what matters because that is when this meteor shower starts. Vega rises in the Northeast around 9 to 10 p.m. and is at the highest point near dawn. However, you do not have to identify the constellation in order to see the meteors just lookup.

If you want the best viewing experience, get away from any light pollution.

Cloudy skies are likely over the next few nights. However, gradual clearing is in the forecast for the early morning hours on Thursday but continue to check back in to the latest updated forecast here: