Meteorological summer recap: Weather History Wednesday

Despite a wet start to the summer for most areas in Northeast Wisconsin, a drier August brought Green Bay under the average for summer precipitation. Other locations to the south, saw that moisture linger.

Climatologists and meteorologists break down the seasons into three months cycles. Meteorological summer features the three hottest months of the year, June, July and August.

To begin the summer, a rare tropical depression stayed organized through Wisconsin after landfall along the gulf coast. Tropical Depression Cristobal became the 4th tropical system on record to pass through Wisconsin. It brought some heavier rain in early June to Northeast Wisconsin and set an all-time June lowest pressure record was set at the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

This year here in Green Bay turned out to be one of the top ten warmest summers on record dating back to when records began in 1886. Average temperature, which factors in both the low and high temperature, for the period stood at 70.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This ranks as the 9th warmest summer on record, 1.9 degrees shy of the all time record.

Severe weather and heat never took a back seat as well. Three EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in a single day on June 20 near Lake Winnebago and Lake Butte de Morts.

The 12th longest heat wave in Green Bay was recorded to begin July. Maximum temperatures were over 90 degrees for 5 days in a row from July 3 to July 7.

Precipitation held at 9.70″ after a below-average August limited summer totals in Green Bay. Normal rainfall over the summer is 10.75″ of rain. Some spots near Lake Winnebago saw more precipitation in August which kept them above average through the summer. In fact, Green Bay seems like one of the few exceptions in Northeast Wisconsin that saw below-average rainfall.

In mid-August, a derecho passed through the Midwest, just clipping areas in southern Wisconsin. Many areas in Iowa saw wind gusts over 100 mph devastate agriculture. Three confirmed tornadoes from the system hit southern Wisconsin. Two of those were rated as EF-0 tornadoes, one in Grant country, one near Lake Geneva. The other was rated a little bit stronger as a EF-1 near Camp Lake.

Rod Pierce looks at grain drying bins on his farm that were damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Nationally, the continental United States has seen seven landfalling tropical systems over the 2020 hurricane season. Six of those have come in the summer months. Three of them being hurricanes, including the devastating Hurricane Laura that made landfall as a strong category 4 along the southwestern Louisiana coast.

September temperatures start to begin the decline into the winter months. By the end of the month, average high temperatures is only 64 degrees. As cooler weather starts to enter the region for the fall, stay with Storm Team 5 on-air, online, and on our app:

