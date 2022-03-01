(WFRV) – Meteorological Winter came to a close as February ended yesterday. Although Northeast Wisconsin always has to monitor March and April for additional snowfall, how did our winter stack up to historical averages?

Green Bay snowfall

Green Bay climate averages of snowfall per month

Pictured above is the amount of snowfall we average per month in Northeast Wisconsin. Meteorological Winter is in red, and all three of these months are usually our snowiest months. On average, 39.4 inches of snow falls from this time period of December to February. Now here is a look at our seasonal snowfall through February.

Overall, Meteorological Winter had 28.1 inches of snowfall which is over 11 inches below normal. Despite, an above-average start in December, a dry January and February really drove down those totals. The snowiest day of the entire time period came on December 5 with a total of 5.5 inches.

As we break it down by community, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Sturgeon Bay all had just below normal temperatures with a warmer December being offset by a colder January and February. Precipitation was down across the board, largely due to a very dry start to the new year.

Snowfall was significantly down in Green Bay and Oshkosh, but above average in Sturgeon Bay which is a result of the light lake snow that stacks up quickly but does not contain much in terms of precipitation.

This Meteorological Winter marks back-to-back winters where snowfall finished over 10 inches below normal. Typically, in the months of March and April combined, Northeast Wisconsin averages over a foot of snowfall.