Mild temperatures and below average snowfall for January

Much of Wisconsin made it through January without a whole lot of cold air. In Green Bay, the coldest temperature was -2 degrees on the 25th. The average temperature for the month came in at 23.0 degrees which is 6.4 degrees above average. The graphic below shows the high and low temperature in Green Bay for January.

Snowfall was lacking for much of the region as well in January. 5.5″ of snow fell in Green Bay compared to the average of 13″ for the month.

Appleton had temperatures above average for the month as well. The average temperature came in at 20.9 degrees which is 3.4 degrees above average. The coldest temperature for the month was -6 degrees which occurred on the 28th. Appleton received 5.9 inches of snow below the normal of 11.6″.

Even along the lakeshore temperatures were above average for the month. Manitowoc saw an average monthly temperature of 25.8 degrees which was 6.2 degrees on the warm side. The coldest temperature of the month was only 4 degrees on the 28th. Snowfall for the month only totaled 4.5″ which is well below the average of 15.8″

Most of Wisconsin saw below average snowfall for January. However, a few late month storms put the southern third of the state above average for snow by several inches!

Temperature plots are courtesy of the Iowa Environmental Mesonet