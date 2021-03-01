Mild and dry conditions sum up the 2020-21 winter season

The 2020-2021 winter season is now in the books and for many of us who have been through several Wisconsin winters, this one seemed to be a fairly easy one to get through.

We we’re off to a mild start to the winter season with average temperatures in December over six degrees above average. Snowfall was lacking as we picked up just over eight inches of snow for the month.

The mild trended lasted into January with out average temperature for the month once again over six degrees above average. Our snow deficit continues as Green Bay only saw 5.5 inches of snow for the month.

After a mild start to February, we felt over a two week stretch with highs that we’re well below average. Even with a warm up the last few days of the month, it wasn’t enough to overcome that deficit as our average temperature ended up almost six degrees below average. We did see some more wintry weather as our monthly snowfall ended up 1.9″ above average.

As a whole, the winter season saw temperatures 4.4 degrees above average with snowfall well below average by 10.4″.

The warmest day of the season was on December 10th when the high soared to 51 degrees. The snowiest day was February 4th after 6.4″ of snow was recorded.

Winter stats for Green Bay

Across the state of Wisconsin temperatures were near or above average for the winter season for most of the state. Average temperatures were slightly below normal for southern counties.

When it comes to precipitation and snowfall, much like Green Bay, the state also had a rather dry season. All across the state conditions were drier compared to average. In terms of snowfall, most of Wisconsin also saw below average measurements. The one exception was across southern Wisconsin where snowfall totals exceeded seasonal normal values.





As we look ahead to the spring season the Climate Prediction Center is showing much of the United States could see temperatures that end up above average for March through May. Locations across the northwest could be slightly cooler than average.

When it comes to precipitation, the northwest as well as the Great Lakes regions have the potential to see above average amounts. Drier conditions may exist across the gulf coast and southwestern areas.



