(WFRV) – If you have noticed the lack of snowfall, and precipitation to start off the new year, you are not alone. Northeast Wisconsin has turned dry quickly to start of 2022 which has impacted our current drought conditions.

As of February 16, 2022

The drought monitor is picking up moderate drought across much of the state of Wisconsin. There are even a few areas of severe drought in the southern and interior sections of the state. in western Wisconsin, drought is not as bad.

In Green Bay, this is one of our driest starts to a new year ever. Right now precipitation which includes rain and melted snow is only at 49 hundredths of an inch, which is our 2nd driest start to a new year ever. That is 1.54 inches below normal.

Stats from Jan 1 – Feb 16

Despite above average snowfall in December, things have changed in our area. Going into the second week of January, Northeast Wisconsin had a solid snow depth of about 6 inches. A few small snow systems kept that snow depth at 4 inches to start February.

Through February 16, 2022

After a couple warm days in February, snow depth is now down to just a trace with snow piles still visible. For the entire season, Green Bay is down 5.8 inches of snow through February 16.