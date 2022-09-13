(WFRV) – Beaches along Lake Michigan are a popular place for people to cool down during the hot summer months. That water, however, can become unhealthy due to contaminants from a variety of sources. That’s where the BEACH Act comes in.

A $226,000 reward has been given to the state of Wisconsin from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop and implement beach monitoring and notification programs.

“The BEACH Act is part of the Clean Water Act, and congress intended it for states and tribes to use the funding to sample beaches for bacterial contamination,” said Peg Donnelly, Aquatic Biologist at the U.S. EPA.

Local health departments in the state of Wisconsin and tribes sample the beach water in search of E. coli.

“E. coli, if ingested by humans, can cause stomach ache and other intestinal issues. So, by monitoring the water, we can try to prevent some of those issues” explained Donnelly.

There are several pollution sources for beaches that can contaminate the water and make it unhealthy.

“It depends where the beaches are. Sometimes it’s runoff from rain, parking lots, fields that don’t have cover on them so it could be a sediment transport issue. It could be animals on the beach or even failing septic systems and sewer overflows” said Donnelly.

Beaches are tested one to three days a week. Those samples are sent to a lab to be tested. If the samples come back showing high levels of Ecoli, signs at those beaches will advise the public to stay out of the water.

“Through the BEACH Act it’s a mandatory notification process that must take place. Within 24 hours of a sample having been collected and analyzed, the results have to be made available to the public.”

Beach managers will communicate the results of the test by using colored signs. In Wisconsin, a green sign means the water has been tested and is safe to swim. A yellow sign is an advisory, which alerts beachgoers that there is potentially some bacteria in the water. A red sign indicates a closure due to unsafe levels of bacteria.

