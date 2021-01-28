More than 5 feet of snow and several inches of rain forecasted for parts of California

(WFRV)- 5 to 8 feet of snowfall. That is the forecast for some mountainous areas of California stretching from January 26 to January 29. A strong low pressure system continues to thrash the west coast this week bringing heavy rain and snow to the region.

The strongest impacts have been felt so far in California. In areas seeing rain instead of snow, flooding remains to be of main concern. This comes after a summer filled with wildfires that have weakened soil, potentially raising concerns about debris flow within the flooding.

Updated snow totals at 11 a.m. c.t Jan 28, 2021`

Updated rain reports at 12:45 p.m. c.t. Jan 28, 2021

Snow forecast across the northern half of California from Jan 26,

Blizzard warnings are draped across these spots as almost the entire west coast will be impacted by this unusual system.

What is fueling and causing this storm system?

An atmospheric river! That is a flowing column of condensed water vapor. Transport from mid-latitudes. In the Western United States, atmospheric Rivers sweep over the mountainous terrain from Pacific Ocean and causes that water vapor to become heavy precipitation. It is not to uncommon for these events to happen.

Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon on radar and satellite



Potential for this system to bring some snow to our area, most of it stays to our south

The low pressure system will track into the Rockies before getting into the Midwest. Sunday is where areas in Wisconsin could see some snowfall from this system. Most of the heavier snow will stay to our south. The largest totals will not be anywhere near as large as mountainous portions of California.

The majority of our viewing area will likely remain below 3 inches of snow with some lake enhancement snow.