National Weather Service releases dates for storm spotter training courses

The spring and summer severe weather season is right around the corner in Northeast Wisconsin and the National Weather Service is getting ready.

Every spring, several courses are made available across the area for the public, law enforcement, and other individuals to attend so they can learn to identify and report severe weather to their local NWS office.

Storm spotters are volunteers who help their community and NOAA’s National Weather Service by keeping an “eye on the sky” during severe weather from their home or work. Our spotters contact the NWS via phone, amateur radio, or the internet, keeping our forecast staff updated with the latest weather information from their location. Anyone over the age of 15 years old can become a spotter.

To keep everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic, the NWS Green Bay office will host six virtual classes along with two advanced storm spotter training classes beginning in April.

