(WFRV) – The snow has stopped falling for the most part in Wisconsin, and some areas received a much more significant amount than others.
Here’s how much snow each county in northeast Wisconsin got per the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
Brown County
- Ashwaubenon – 3.7 inches
- Denmark – 3.5 inches
- Allouez – 3.5 inches
- De Pere – 3.1 inches
- Wrightstown – 2.8 inches
Calumet County
- Darboy – 4.0 inches
- Brillion – 2.0 inches
- Chilton – 2.0 inches
Door County
- Clay Banks – 2.8 inches
Florence County
- Florence – 5.0 inches
- Iron Mountain – 5.0 inches
Fond du Lac County
- Ripon – 4.8 inches
- Rosendale – 3.2 inches
- Fond du Lac – 2.0 inches
Forest County
- Crandon – 6.0 inches
- Argonne – 5.2 inches
Green Lake County
- Green Lake – 4.2 inches
- Markesan – 3.0 inches
Kewaunee County
- Kewaunee – 3.0 inches
Langlade County
- Summit Lake – 6.0 inches
- Antigo – 6.0 inches
- White Lake 5.6 inches
Manitowoc County
- Two Rivers – 4.0 inches
- Shoto – 3.5 inches
- Saint Nazianz – 2.3 inches
Marinette County
- Wausaukee – 6.0 inches
- Athelstane – 6.0 inches
- Amberg – 4.0 inches
- Peshtigo – 4.0 inches
- Caldron Falls – 3.5 inches
- Crivitz – 2.5 inches
Oconto County
- Ene Mountain – 6.5 inches
- Pulaski – 4.5 inches
- Oconto Falls – 4.1 inches
- Stiles – 3.3 inches
Oneida County
- Hazelhurst – 10.3 inches
- Lake Tomahawk – 9.5 inches
- Rhinelander – 8.5 inches
- McNaughton – 7.2 inches
- Goodnow – 6.5 inches
- Minocqua – 6.0 inches
Outagamie County
- Shiocton – 5.0 inches
- New London – 4.5 inches
- Appleton – 3.5 inches
Shawano County
- Split Rock – 6.9 inches
- Bowler – 6.0 inches
- Wittenberg – 5.9 inches
- Pella – 5.6 inches
- Shawano – 5.0 inches
Sheboygan County
- Sheboygan – 1.8 inches
- Kohler – 1.6 inches
- Howards Grove – 1.5 inches
- Oostburg – 1.2 inches
- Random Lake 1.1 inches
Waupaca County
- Iola – 5.1 inches
- Clintonville – 5.0 inches
- Waupaca – 4.5 inches
Waushara County
- Wild Rose – 3.8 inches
- Silver Lake – 3.7 inches
Winnebago County
- Zittau – 4.0 inches
- Oshkosh – 3.7 inches
- Neenah – 3.3 inches
- Omro – 2.5 inches