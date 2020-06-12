National Weather Service wants your feedback to simplify alerts

The Watches, Warnings, and Advisories that you hear the meteorologists at Storm Team 5 tell you about can be confusing at times. Many often don’t know the difference between some of these words and can lead to inappropriate responses given the conditions.

Because of this, the National Weather Service as well as social scientists are working to better clean up the words that are used when certain alerts are issued. This would bring a major change to the Watch, Warning, and Advisory process. Before this happens the National Weather Service would like your input on some of the proposed changes.

A survey is available for the public to voice their feeling on these possible changes. The results will go into the decision making process by the National Weather Service. For more information on the Hazard Simplification project as well as the public survey follow this link: National Weather Service Hazard Simplification

