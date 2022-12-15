GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released data pertaining to how much snow fell during the season’s first winter storm.

Here is a look at the total snowfall reports as of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 15:

Brown County

Suamico: 4.4 inches

Green Bay: 3.8 inches

Denmark: 3.3 inches

Wrightstown: 2.9 inches

Calumet County

Chilton: 3.5 inches

Brillion: 2.0 inches

Door County

Forestville: 2.8 inches

Sister Bay: 2.7 inches

Ellison Bay: 2.0 inches

Washington Island: 1.6 inches

Florence County

Spread Eagle: 5.0 inches

Forest County

Argonne: 4.8 inches

Langlade County

Summit Lake: 6.8 inches

Lincoln County

Bradley: 6.5 inches

Tomahawk: 6.5 inches

Merrill: 6.0 inches

Manitowoc County

Two Rivers: 3.0 inches

Manitowoc: 1.8 inches

Mishicot: 1.0 inches

Marathon County

Weston: 7.3 inches

Moon: 6.2 inches

Wausau: 6.0 inches

Mosinee: 5.8 inches

Evergreen: 5.8 inches

Stratford: 5.2 inches

Marinette County

Wausaukee: 4.7 inches

Athelstane: 4.5 inches

Amberg: 2.6 inches

Marinette: 2.0 inches

Menominee: 1.8 inches

Oconto County

Pulaski: 5.5 inches

Mountain: 4.5 inches

Oconto Falls: 3.8 inches

Oneida County

Hazelhurst: 8.9 inches

Minocqua: 8.0 inches

Willow: 7.0 inches

Rhinelander: 6.7 inches

Outagamie County:

New London: 6.0 inches

Portage County:

Amherst: 7.5 inches

Almond: 7.0 inches

Rudolph: 5.9 inches

Stevens Point: 5.2 inches

Shawano County

Pulaski: 5.6 inches

Pella: 5.5 inches

Cecil: 5.1 inches

Shawano: 4.0 inches

Vilas County

St. Germain: 6.2 inches

Presque Isle: 5.1 inches

Phelps: 4.5 inches

Arbor Vitae-Johnson Lake: 4.0 inches

Boulder Junction: 3.0 inches

Waupaca County

Waupaca: 6.5 inches

Iola: 4.6 inches

Waushara County

Wautoma: 6.2 inches

Wild Rose: 5.7 inches

Hancock: 4.6 inches

Winnebago County

Oshkosh: 5.0 inches

Neenah: 4.1 inches

Zittau: 4.0 inches

Menasha: 3.7 inches

Omro: 3.0 inches

Wood County