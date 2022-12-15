GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released data pertaining to how much snow fell during the season’s first winter storm.

Here is a look at the total snowfall reports as of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 15:

Brown County

  • Suamico: 4.4 inches
  • Green Bay: 3.8 inches
  • Denmark: 3.3 inches
  • Wrightstown: 2.9 inches

Calumet County

  • Chilton: 3.5 inches
  • Brillion: 2.0 inches

Door County

  • Forestville: 2.8 inches
  • Sister Bay: 2.7 inches
  • Ellison Bay: 2.0 inches
  • Washington Island: 1.6 inches

Florence County

  • Spread Eagle: 5.0 inches

Forest County

  • Argonne: 4.8 inches

Langlade County

  • Summit Lake: 6.8 inches

Lincoln County

  • Bradley: 6.5 inches
  • Tomahawk: 6.5 inches
  • Merrill: 6.0 inches

Manitowoc County

  • Two Rivers: 3.0 inches
  • Manitowoc: 1.8 inches
  • Mishicot: 1.0 inches

Marathon County

  • Weston: 7.3 inches
  • Moon: 6.2 inches
  • Wausau: 6.0 inches
  • Mosinee: 5.8 inches
  • Evergreen: 5.8 inches
  • Stratford: 5.2 inches

Marinette County

  • Wausaukee: 4.7 inches
  • Athelstane: 4.5 inches
  • Amberg: 2.6 inches
  • Marinette: 2.0 inches
  • Menominee: 1.8 inches

Oconto County

  • Pulaski: 5.5 inches
  • Mountain: 4.5 inches
  • Oconto Falls: 3.8 inches

Oneida County

  • Hazelhurst: 8.9 inches
  • Minocqua: 8.0 inches
  • Willow: 7.0 inches
  • Rhinelander: 6.7 inches

Outagamie County:

  • New London: 6.0 inches

Portage County:

  • Amherst: 7.5 inches
  • Almond: 7.0 inches
  • Rudolph: 5.9 inches
  • Stevens Point: 5.2 inches

Shawano County

  • Pulaski: 5.6 inches
  • Pella: 5.5 inches
  • Cecil: 5.1 inches
  • Shawano: 4.0 inches

Vilas County

  • St. Germain: 6.2 inches
  • Presque Isle: 5.1 inches
  • Phelps: 4.5 inches
  • Arbor Vitae-Johnson Lake: 4.0 inches
  • Boulder Junction: 3.0 inches

Waupaca County

  • Waupaca: 6.5 inches
  • Iola: 4.6 inches

Waushara County

  • Wautoma: 6.2 inches
  • Wild Rose: 5.7 inches
  • Hancock: 4.6 inches

Winnebago County

  • Oshkosh: 5.0 inches
  • Neenah: 4.1 inches
  • Zittau: 4.0 inches
  • Menasha: 3.7 inches
  • Omro: 3.0 inches

Wood County

  • Hewitt: 6.5 inches
  • Port Edwards: 5.5 inches