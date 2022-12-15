GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released data pertaining to how much snow fell during the season’s first winter storm.
Here is a look at the total snowfall reports as of 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 15:
Brown County
- Suamico: 4.4 inches
- Green Bay: 3.8 inches
- Denmark: 3.3 inches
- Wrightstown: 2.9 inches
Calumet County
- Chilton: 3.5 inches
- Brillion: 2.0 inches
Door County
- Forestville: 2.8 inches
- Sister Bay: 2.7 inches
- Ellison Bay: 2.0 inches
- Washington Island: 1.6 inches
Florence County
- Spread Eagle: 5.0 inches
Forest County
- Argonne: 4.8 inches
Langlade County
- Summit Lake: 6.8 inches
Lincoln County
- Bradley: 6.5 inches
- Tomahawk: 6.5 inches
- Merrill: 6.0 inches
Manitowoc County
- Two Rivers: 3.0 inches
- Manitowoc: 1.8 inches
- Mishicot: 1.0 inches
Marathon County
- Weston: 7.3 inches
- Moon: 6.2 inches
- Wausau: 6.0 inches
- Mosinee: 5.8 inches
- Evergreen: 5.8 inches
- Stratford: 5.2 inches
Marinette County
- Wausaukee: 4.7 inches
- Athelstane: 4.5 inches
- Amberg: 2.6 inches
- Marinette: 2.0 inches
- Menominee: 1.8 inches
Oconto County
- Pulaski: 5.5 inches
- Mountain: 4.5 inches
- Oconto Falls: 3.8 inches
Oneida County
- Hazelhurst: 8.9 inches
- Minocqua: 8.0 inches
- Willow: 7.0 inches
- Rhinelander: 6.7 inches
Outagamie County:
- New London: 6.0 inches
Portage County:
- Amherst: 7.5 inches
- Almond: 7.0 inches
- Rudolph: 5.9 inches
- Stevens Point: 5.2 inches
Shawano County
- Pulaski: 5.6 inches
- Pella: 5.5 inches
- Cecil: 5.1 inches
- Shawano: 4.0 inches
Vilas County
- St. Germain: 6.2 inches
- Presque Isle: 5.1 inches
- Phelps: 4.5 inches
- Arbor Vitae-Johnson Lake: 4.0 inches
- Boulder Junction: 3.0 inches
Waupaca County
- Waupaca: 6.5 inches
- Iola: 4.6 inches
Waushara County
- Wautoma: 6.2 inches
- Wild Rose: 5.7 inches
- Hancock: 4.6 inches
Winnebago County
- Oshkosh: 5.0 inches
- Neenah: 4.1 inches
- Zittau: 4.0 inches
- Menasha: 3.7 inches
- Omro: 3.0 inches
Wood County
- Hewitt: 6.5 inches
- Port Edwards: 5.5 inches