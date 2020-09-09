Near record high lake levels raising flooding concerns

(WFRV) – Lake levels continue to be abnormally high due to the above average precipitation seen earlier on in the year. Most areas across Northeast Wisconsin are running 3 inches above average in terms of rainfall on the entire year despite a drier August.

As of Wednesday on Lake Michigan, lake levels are averaging over 2 feet higher than the normal height of 579.13 feet due to this above average rainfall. At this time last year, Lake Michigan was at 581.86 feet, a half foot lower than the current level it is at today. The record lake level for Lake Michigan is 581.96 feet recorded back in 1986.

To begin September, Northeast Wisconsin has seen light showers and stronger wind, gusting to 40 mph some days. When the wind is strong out of the northeast, it causes flooding concerns for locations in southern portions of the Green Bay.

Since the Fox River flows outward into the bay, a northeast wind causes the Bay and Fox River to both meet. This causes flooding with the buildup of water from each water source.

The other Great Lakes also all remain above average in terms of lake levels. Neighboring Lake Superior has a lake level at 603.06 feet. According the U.S Corp of Army Engineers, Lake Michigan levels are predicted to go down 3-5 inches over the next month. However, lake levels are expected to remain near record pace, well above average through the fall.

