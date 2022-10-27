(WFRV) – La Niña returns for a third consecutive winter, driving potentially cooler-than-average temperatures for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. Precipitation could end up at or above average near the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest.

Areas that really need the rain across the south are likely to see below-normal precipitation for the winter season, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center.

Below are the average winter temperatures, precipitation, and snowfall amounts for the winter season.

Last winter, Green Bay had an average temperature of 0.7° below normal and ended up 11.3″ below normal on snowfall.

