NOAA winter outlook calls for above average precipitation in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – It has been an above average year for precipitation in Northeast Wisconsin with many areas running at least 4 inches above a normal year. That trend is set to continue as we get into the winter season according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The 2020-2021 winter forecast from December to February will be largely impacted by a stronger La Niña. La Niña is cooler sea surface temperatures across the Pacific Ocean that impacts North American weather such as the jet stream. Referencing previous La Niña years, we can determine the likely pattern in Northeast Wisconsin for this year.

In a typical La Niña year, the jet stream drives more precipitation into Wisconsin. The precipitation can come in the form of more snowfall or additional rainfall as well. In August, the Farmer’s Almanac also called for a “fair amount of snow” for the Great Lakes area.

Traditionally, temperatures over a La Niña do not have a strong indication of above average or below average. That means temperatures will likely be close to normal which does not rule out a couple of cold snaps and warms spells.

The 2019-2020 winter season saw above average temperatures coupled with above average precipitation. Green Bay recorded 43.5″ of snow last winter with an average temperature of 24.2 degrees Fahrenheit. When winter weather hits, stick with Storm Team 5 on-air, online, and on our app:

