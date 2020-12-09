Northern Lights could be visible Wednesday night

(WFRV) – If you look up Wednesday night the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, may be visible in Wisconsin.

A large amount of energy from the sun may cause aurora borealis to be visible across northern portions of the country Wednesday night, including Wisconsin.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a KP level of 7 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday night. The northern lights will have the greatest potential to be seen during this time period across Wisconsin.

The skies must be dark in order to see them. For the best view, you need to be away from light pollution and your eyes must adjust to the darkness. A good view of the northern horizon is ideal for the best chance of seeing aurora borealis.

The forecast tonight is calling for clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Send any pictures of the Northern Lights to our social media: