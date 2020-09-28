Northern Lights Possible the Next Few Days

A strong Geomagnetic storm will bring much of the state the potential to view the Northern Lights as early as tonight. While skies have been cloudy most of Monday, a few breaks in the clouds may develop through the overnight hours. The best chance for the clearing skies will be after 10:00 PM. The Northern Lights will be more easily visible away from city lights.

This strong Geomagnetic storm could allow areas as far south as St. Louis to view the Aurora Borealis near the horizon.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

If you can’t catch the show tonight, we still have a few more chances the next few nights as long as weather conditions permit. Those chances will greatly diminish as we start the new month. A Kp index in the 5 to 6 range will bring good conditions for the phenomena. The intensity of the storm will then weaken during the first few weeks of October.

For more stories like this as well as updated forecast information for Northeast Wisconsin be sure to download the free Storm Team 5 Weather App. It can be found in the App Store and Google Play.