(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin may have to skip the Halloween decorations this year and go straight to Christmas as our neighbors to the north were rocked by a snowstorm with some areas receiving over a foot of snow.

WJMN, our sister station in Marquette, Michigan reports thousands of residents are without power following the heavy snowstorm.

Road conditions in the Upper Peninsula are also sloppy at best and with more rain and snow on the radar for tonight, it’s only going to get worse.

For the latest updates on the UP’s snowstorm, you can click here to view the interactive radar.