NWS Green Bay Radar offline soon, what does it mean?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Beginning August 3rd, the KGRB radar in Green Bay will be offline for two weeks for scheduled maintenance.

This comes in addition to the announcement that NWS Green Bay weather balloon launches will remain out of service until mid-August. Areas in Northeast Wisconsin will be relying on neighboring Marquette (MI), La Crosse, Duluth (MN), and Milwaukee’s radars throughout the time period.

This is bad news in the event of any severe storms developing over the next two weeks. With the neighboring radars far away, it will be very hard to see lower levels of any storms developing.

Lack of nearby radar prevents us from seeing low-level winds along with any potential rotation near the ground. Additionally, low-level rain showers may be missed by the radars. These impacts could result in a delay of any type of warning issued to the public.

Photo courtesy of National Weather Service

The phenomenon is known as radar beam overshooting. Pictured above is a good vertical cross-section of how this occurs. The increasing distance from radar corresponds to the increasing elevation of radar. If the closer radar is offline, it is possible for the second radar to overshoot into higher levels of a storm.

NWS Green Bay radar should be back online near August 17th.

