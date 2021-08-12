OVERVIEW: Rainfall deficit vanishes, 3 confirmed tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin over 5 days

(WFRV) – It has been a busy last few days here in Northeast Wisconsin. Flooding rains, wind damage, and a few tornadoes headlined the weather this week. A lot has changed over the past 5 days, especially when it comes to our precipitation totals.

Here is the amount of rainfall we have seen from August 7 to August 11. A daily record of 3.42” of rain was recorded on Sunday August 8 followed by multiple days of showers and storms that brought under a half inch of rain.

These days add up to about 5” of rain in 5 days for us and on the month that puts us 3.78” ahead of normal.

The rainfall deficit has also vanished. On August 6 we were 3” below normal on the year. After August 11, there is now a rain surplus over 1” and a quarter above average.

Besides the soaking rain, severe weather took a grip on our viewing area.

On Sunday, August 8, the first confirmed tornado within the WFRV viewing area since June 2020 was recorded in western Waushara county near Coloma. That was rated an EF1.

Two more tornadoes touched down this week, one just northwest of Black Creek on August 10 and another in Pulaski on August 11.

The one northwest of Black Creek in northern Outagamie county was rated an EF1 by the National Weather Service. The other tornado in Pulaski was rated an EF0.

In addition to the 3 tornadoes within our viewing area, strong straight-line winds even knocked out power in some areas on August 10.

The next few days will bring much needed quieter weather to Northeast Wisconsin but be sure to check back in on the forecast.