Parts of Wisconsin could see the Northern Lights this weekend

Keep your eye to the sky at night this weekend across the state of Wisconsin!

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for October 30th and 31st, 2021. This follows a significant solar flare from the sun that occurred during the late morning on October 28th.

The strongest portion of this storm is expected to be Saturday morning where the Kp index could approach 7. If skies are clear early Saturday before sunrise, a few parts of the state could see the Northern Lights. There will be another opportunity just after sunset on Saturday where the Kp index is forecast to be near 5 which would still give Wisconsin a chance to view the show.

Our Futurecast computer model shows a mainly clear sky across northeast Wisconsin Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Those away from any light pollution would have the best opportunity to view the aurora.

Impacts to technology and electronics from a G3 storm are generally low. Some GPS disruption is possible. A G3 storm has the potential to allow the aurora to be visible further south compared to weaker storms if all the ingredients come together at the right time. This means that many areas across southern Canada, the northern tier of the United States, as well as parts of the northeast have the potential to see the northern lights.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!