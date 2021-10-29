Parts of Wisconsin could see the Northern Lights this weekend

Beyond The Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keep your eye to the sky at night this weekend across the state of Wisconsin!

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for October 30th and 31st, 2021. This follows a significant solar flare from the sun that occurred during the late morning on October 28th.

The strongest portion of this storm is expected to be Saturday morning where the Kp index could approach 7. If skies are clear early Saturday before sunrise, a few parts of the state could see the Northern Lights. There will be another opportunity just after sunset on Saturday where the Kp index is forecast to be near 5 which would still give Wisconsin a chance to view the show.

Our Futurecast computer model shows a mainly clear sky across northeast Wisconsin Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Those away from any light pollution would have the best opportunity to view the aurora.

Impacts to technology and electronics from a G3 storm are generally low. Some GPS disruption is possible. A G3 storm has the potential to allow the aurora to be visible further south compared to weaker storms if all the ingredients come together at the right time. This means that many areas across southern Canada, the northern tier of the United States, as well as parts of the northeast have the potential to see the northern lights.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GB women end game on 33-0 run, upend Whitewater in exhibition

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'em

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: Live preview in Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Thursday Night Football versus Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Recapping Packers win over Washington