Permanent daylight saving time. What could it look like?

(WFRV) – Daylight saving time begins this weekend. It was originally instituted to make better use of sunlight to help anywhere from farmers to conservation of energy.

US senators have proposed a bill that would set our clocks forward this weekend and stay in daylight saving time permanently, which means no more changing of the clocks at all.

Conducting my own poll on if people prefer daylight saving time or standard time, the majority went with daylight saving time.

If the bill passes, what could a permanent daylight saving time look like?

The lower 48 in the United States is currently divided into 4 time zones. In Wisconsin, we reside in the central time zone.

To show the effects of daylight saving time, let’s take a western point that is still in central time, we will take Williston, North Dakota. For an eastern point, we will take Green Bay.

Here is what the winter solstice would look like with the current system of changing clocks on Dec 21, 2021. The winter solstice has the shortest daylight of the year.

This year Williston would have a sunrise at 8:42 and a sunset at 5:03 pm. Green Bay on the eastern point of the time zone would have the sunrise at 7:25 am and set at 4:15 pm.

The proposed congress bill of permanent daylight saving time would essentially eliminate “Fall-back”. These are the sunrises and sunsets of each area without that “Fall-back”. Look at Williston with a sunrise of 9:42 am, in Green Bay 8:25 am.

Those sunrises would be quite late on the western portions of our time zone at these times of less daylight, but it’s a trade-off for later sunsets.

It’s worth noting that the summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, would be unaffected because it is already in the middle of daylight saving time. The further away you go from the equator the bigger the swing in daylight between summer and winter.

Opponents to the bill argue that it would be tough on children heading to school. Meanwhile advocates for the bill claim the move will result in less car crashes and lower energy usage.