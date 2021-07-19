Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires bring hazy skies to Wisconsin

Skies have been sunny over Wisconsin the last several days, but it hasn’t been the full bright sunshine we’re used to seeing. The reason for that is smoke in the upper levels of our atmosphere from Canadian and western U.S. wildfires being transported into the state.

You can see the haze in the sky in the satellite image below. The thickest of the smoke is across eastern Wisconsin and lower Michigan. Clouds can been seen further west and to the north. If you look close enough, you can see the faint outline of Lake Michigan.

Courtesy: UW-Madison SSEC

Our weather pattern will continue to filter in more smoke from the northwest over the next few days. So while we may have sunshine at times, the intensity will be a little lower due to that smoke. Air quality in the short term should not be impacted by this plume of smoke moving through.

