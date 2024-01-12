GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Storm Team 5 has released some of the very preliminary snowfall totals from the major blizzard that is making its way through northeast Wisconsin.
Below, you will see a list from high to low based on several totals. This will be updated as we progress forward into the evening hours and into Saturday:
- Stockbridge – 9.0″
- Sturgeon Bay – 7.5″
- Green Bay (East) – 7.5″
- Combined Locks – 6.4″
- Fond du Lac – 6.0″
- Wautoma – 5.5″
- Hortonville – 5.3″
- Oconto – 5.0″
- Lawrence – 5.0″
Again, this is very preliminary data, and more municipalities will be added when that information becomes available.
Stick with Storm Team 5 as we all try to navigate this intense blizzard.