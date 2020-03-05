Recap of February weather & winter season

Meteorological winter has officially come to an end, but as we all know our winter weather can still continue well into March, April, and in some cases, even May! Overall, the winter can be summarized as mild and wet across not only Northeast Wisconsin, but much of the Great Lakes region as a whole.

February Stats across N.E. Wisconsin

The month of February featured average monthly temperatures that were in the lower 20s which was within just a few tenths of a degree from normal for Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. Precipitation (rain & melted snow) all added up to just over an inch for all three locations which was just slightly below the monthly averages.

Green Bay Winter Statistics

The average seasonal temperature for winter in Green Bay is 19.4°F. This season the average temperature was 24.3° which ranked as the 6th warmest on record in Green Bay.

Top 10 warmest winters in Green Bay

Our seasonal snowfall total came in at 43.5″ which is 7.5″ above the seasonal normal of 36.0″. This ranked as the 7th snowiest winter on record. The average snow depth for the winter was 4.6″ which ranked as the 13th highest on record.

Top 10 snowiest winters in Green Bay

The seasonal precipitation total (rain & melted snow) added up to 5.15″ in Green Bay. This also was above the seasonal average of 3.75″. This total was able to find the number five spot for wettest winters on record dating back to 1887.

Appleton Winter Statistics

A similar story can be said for Appleton with above average temperatures and precipitation begin recorded. The average winter temperature was 24.1°F which ranked as the 6th warmest winter on record. Records in Appleton date back to 1893. This winter also ended up as the 4th wettest on record with a total precipitation measurement of 5.34″ and the 5th snowiest with 42.0″ of snow recorded.

Winter stats for Appleton

Marinette Winter Statistics

The average temperature in Marinette for this winter was 24.1°F which ended up as the 6th warmest on record. Records in Marinette date back to 1919.

Winter stats for Marinette

Regional Summary

Courtesy of Midwest Regional Climate Center

This graphic displays the temperature departure across the Midwest region for the winter of 2019-2020. Most of the region experienced temperatures that were well above average for the winter. The temperature departure across the region ranged from 1°-6 ° above average.

Courtesy of Midwest Regional Climate Center

Most of the area also came in with precipitation totals above the seasonal averages with the highest departures found across Tennessee and Kentucky. Precipitation amounts were near or slightly below average across portions of southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and the northern portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.