Recapping Saturday’s Severe Weather

Lexi Gordon- Lake Winnebago near TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh

The beginning to Father’s Day weekend started out relatively quiet with scattered downpours and a marginal risk for severe weather for most of the region. In the afternoon, showers and storms began to pick up.

Around 5:03 PM, a trained spotter reported seeing a tornado to the east of Winneconne and north of Lake Butte. A separate storm report just to north reported a funnel cloud briefly present before going back into the wall cloud. At 5:17 PM, the National Weather Service then cancelled the tornado warning once the cell lost its rotation.

Lake Winnebago also saw at least one water spout separate from these tornado warned storms. Rotation appeared over the lake closer to 6 PM. A trained spotter a couple minutes later near Stockbridge reported seeing a funnel cloud likely from the same rotation that produced at least one water spout over the lake.