Record high temperatures for today in Northeast Wisconsin

Beyond The Forecast

(WFRV) – It was a great day to be outside with the spring-like temperatures for today. Many spots in Northeast Wisconsin broke maximum temperatures records for today. This was all set-up thanks to a stronger warm front that brought in milder air from the south.

Places with Record Highs March 9:

Normal high for this time of year in Green Bay is 36 degrees, which means temperatures ran 23 degrees above average.

Temperatures will likely remain above average through the end of the week, but not as warm as today. However, rain will move in tomorrow and we will get back into the 40s to close the week.

