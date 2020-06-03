Record highs set or tied June 2nd

A hot and very humid day for early June brought high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the entire area on Tuesday. Here are the official highs across the WFRV viewing area. While most of the lakeshore reported temperatures in the 90s, right near the water temperatures were cooler in the 70s.

Below is a listing of a few new and tied records from June 2nd. The old record for this date in Green Bay was 90° set back in 1944.

Additional new or tied records are possible as data is reviewed.

