(WFRV) – Another day in a row of 90 degrees, but this time the heat broke some records in Northeast Wisconsin.

Both Green Bay and Antigo set new record highs, breaking previous records from 1934 and 1988. Appleton tied its 1988 record of 93. Wausau and Rhinelander also set record highs outside the Local 5 viewing area.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above average through the next few days. Remember to stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen nearby.