Record warm low temperatures set Sunday

Not only were high temperatures warm this past weekend, but so were the overnight low temperatures. New record warm low temperatures were set across Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday.

Appleton’s low temperature of 74 degrees tied the record last set in 1955 and 1989.

Green Bay also tied their record of 74 degrees which was last set in 1931 and 1941.

Oshkosh also had a low of 74 degrees which beat the old record of 73 degrees set in 1931.

The old warm low temperature in Sturgeon Bay was 72 degrees in 1989 which was beat on Sunday with a low of 74.

Two more record warm low temperatures were set in central Wisconsin. Marshfield tied their record of 72 degrees last set in 1949. And finally Merrill beat their old record of 71 degrees set in 1931 with a new warm low of 73.

The average low in Green Bay on July 26th is 58 degrees.