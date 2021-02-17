Science Course with Ryan Morse: exploding glass bottle

(WFRV) – Temperatures will continue to drop below freezing at night this week. With that being the case, here is a reminder to be cautious of what you leave in your car overnight:

Do it yourself experiment

Materials: Glass coke bottle, glass Perrier carbonated water, and regular plastic water bottle. Colder temperatures must be present, preferably under 15 degrees.

Steps:

Set-up the three bottles outside side by side. Place a clock nearby, and film a time-lapse facing all of the bottles Let the bottles freeze outside, the outside temperatures at the start was 14 degrees.

Time-lapse slowed down to see explosion

Look closely at the Coca Cola freezing before breaking the bottle

Bottle cap comes off bottle

What happens?

Over time the water will expand within each of the bottles. The regular freezing point of water is 32 degrees. However, the sugar and carbonation of soda and the Perrier water lowers the freezing point of the water contained in each to below 32 degrees.

The water expanding in the glass bottles causes pressure to build. Eventually the bottle cannot handle the pressure and break. The Perrier water first loses its cap and cracks after about 8 hours with the outside temperature at this point at -6 degrees.

The time-lapse then continues to show how overnight the coke bottle and Perrier bottle eventually explodes due to the dropping temperatures overnight. Meanwhile, the plastic bottle is more flexible enough and was able to remain together.

Any water based liquid contained within a glass bottle has the risk of exploding and leaving a sticky mess in cold weather. It literally gives the meaning to soda being called ‘POP’.