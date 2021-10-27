Science Course with Ryan Morse: Oozing Pumpkins for Halloween

(WFRV) – Halloween falls on a weekend this year! And if you are looking to do something fun with the kids before or after the holiday with your pumpkins, we have just the trick.

Do it yourself Experiment

It’s an experiment that involves a carved pumpkin, a few cups or mason jars, salon care 40, yeast packets, soap, food coloring, and warm water.

Materials used, have a few more cups than what is pictured

Make sure you have an adult perform helping with the experiment. I wore gloves and safety goggles to handle the salon care 40 which carries 12% hydrogen peroxide. Salon care 40 is easy to find at some beauty stores.

Steps:

Start off by pouring a cup of hydrogen peroxide into your first cup Add drops of your favorite food coloring to this cup along with two spoons of dish soap Place this cup into the pumpkin In a different cup, dump 2 tablespoons of yeast into 6 tablespoons of warm water Now here comes the magic, pour the mixture of water and yeast into the cup into your pumpkin



Before

After

Try not to touch the foam immediately because it will be a little hot. A lower percentage of hydrogen peroxide such as 3 to 5 percent can be used, however, there will not be as much foam. The main reaction of the yeast to the hydrogen peroxide causes a rapid nature of oxygen bubbles being released.

If you are familiar with the elephant toothpaste experiment, this is the same reaction just inside a pumpkin to make it ooze.