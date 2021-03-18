Science Course with Ryan Morse: standing broom trend and the spring equinox

(WFRV) – The spring equinox is just a few days away. You may have remembered the viral video trend involving a broom last year that ‘swept’ the internet? Last year it trended in February, however, this trick has been associated with the spring equinox going as far back as 2012.

People are consistently shocked when realizing that brooms can stand up on their own. Let’s be clear this has nothing to do with the changing of earth’s gravitational pull on a specific day. This trick can be done at any point of the year.  

It all comes down to the broom having a lower center of gravity that allows to stand on its bristles when placed like a tripod. 

What is the actual meaning of the spring equinox?

The gravitational pull of earth does not change. It simply means that the most direct rays of the sun move northward and cross the equator line.

The term equinox refers to daylight being near equal across all latitudes. The spring equinox also goes by the name vernal equinox. While it signifies the start of spring here in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s the start of fall in the Southern Hemisphere. 

