Severe T-storms brought large hail Tuesday

Our first taste of severe weather came in with a bang Tuesday afternoon with a round of severe thunderstorms that moved across areas mainly north of Green Bay. These storms formed on the northern fringes of a warm front which set up shop across NE Wisconsin. North of the warm front highs only reached into the upper 40s and low 50s compared to 70s around Fond du Lac south of the front.

A round of severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning across NW Wisconsin moved eastward and weakened considerably as they approached Langlade county. Just after 2:00 pm another thunderstorm developed across Shawano county and quickly began to produce large hail and frequent lightning. At 2:45 pm the radar was estimating hail size of over 1.25″ just south of Abrams.





These severe thunderstorms continued to quickly march eastward over the Bay of Green Bay and into Door and Kewaunee counties. By 3:07 pm two large hail cores can be seen in the pink shading on radar impacting areas southwest of Sturgeon Bay. At 3:15 pm radar hail estimates near the Door/Kewaunee county line were over 1.5″ in diameter or near the size of a ping pong ball.





These severe thunderstorms quickly moved over southern Door county and moved over Lake Michigan. By 3:21 pm another strong cell moved through areas just north of Sturgeon Bay. This storm also produced very large hail with radar estimates also around 1.5″ in diameter.





Most of the thunderstorm activity moved over water just after 4:00 pm with a few additional strong storms impacting Menominee county in Michigan with small hail being reported. Here are the hail reports from the Tuesday event.

Some of the larger hail reports were near Abrams where yards and decks were covered by hail as the storms rolled through. These pictures and video are courtesy of Shane Dillon in Abrams showing large hail stones and the rate at which they came down at.