(WFRV) – While the sun was shining for most of the day, the air was bitter as temperatures were in the single digits on Monday.

Throughout the next few days, temperatures are expected to stay low, with skin-piercing wind chills, and the CDC is issuing reminders on the difference between frostbite and hypothermia.

Those suffering from frostbite are often unaware of it because frozen tissue is numb. Redness or pain in any area may be the first sign of frostbite, and the skin will begin to turn white or grayish-yellow.

Those suffering from hypothermia will feel very tired and likely show signs of confusion, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

Photo Credit: CDC

To avoid frostbite and hypothermia during these abnormal windchills, ensure you dress for the occasion. If you’re going to be outside, multiple layers are recommended.

Motorists are reminded to have an emergency kit in case of a breakdown or incident that would leave them without shelter or heat.

Items such as blankets, additional pairs of clothes, gloves, winter hats, and hand warmers are essential in emergency kits.

