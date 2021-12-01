SNOW TALLY UPDATE: Above average snowfall in November

(WFRV) – Meteorological Fall has wrapped up with the end of November, so let’s look back at how much snow we have gotten. A snowless September and October gave way to an above average November. On the month, Green Bay picked up 6.4″ of snow which is 3.3″ above average. For comparison, November 2020 only got 1.0″.

The majority of November’s snowfall accumulated November 14 when 3.9″ was recorded. To close November, a couple weak Alberta clipper systems brought minor accumulations. Fall isn’t typically a snowy time for Northeast Wisconsin, but we will see if this above average snowfall trend continues.

December is our 2nd snowiest month of year and usually brings much more snowfall than the month of November.