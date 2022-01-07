SNOW TOTALS: A look at how much NE Wisconsin got January 5 & 6

(WFRV) – Snow showers have brought widespread accumulations this week. First, a low-pressure system passed late on Tuesday night bringing a sloppy morning and evening commute on Wednesday. Generally, north of Green Bay saw the highest accumulations from this round of snow.

Then, on Thursday, left behind were lingering flurries. Most of Northeast Wisconsin did not pick up that much more with the exception of those stuck in a couple of Lake(or Bay)-Effect snow bands. Door County was one of these spots that saw a heavier band set-up and bring the most additional snowfall on Thursday.

Overall, Green Bay in the Fox Cities checking in at that 3-5″ range. Not much in terms of snowfall totals south along the lakeshore away from Door County.

Map of snow totals Jan 4-6, 2022 courtesy: National Weather Service

