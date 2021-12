(WFRV) – Not the most impressive system, but snow did tally up into that general 1-4″ range we have been talking about. Tuesday afternoon snow showers began and impacted the evening commute resulting in multiple car crashes.

Before midnight, most of the snow exited, leaving some flurries and drizzle/mist in its place early Wednesday morning. West of the Fox Valley into central Wisconsin got the most snowfall while the lakeshore had the least amount of snow.