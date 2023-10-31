(WFRV) – Happy Halloween! We’ve broken a record for snowfall totals in Appleton after seeing 4.5 inches, as reported by the National Weather Service.

Take a look at some other locations in northeast Wisconsin that received significant snowfall for Halloween 2023.

Appleton: 4.5″

Neenah: 3.0″

Scandinavia: 2.8″

Wausau: 2.6″

Hortonville: 2.5″

Menahsa: 2.5″

Oshkosh: 2.0″

Tigerton: 1.5″

Clintonville: 1.5″

Green Bay: 0.7″

Again, the National Weather Service has stated that the Appleton area has broken a record for the snowiest Halloween in the history of the city.

All snowfall totals were taken as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.