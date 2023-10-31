(WFRV) – Happy Halloween! We’ve broken a record for snowfall totals in Appleton after seeing 4.5 inches, as reported by the National Weather Service.
Take a look at some other locations in northeast Wisconsin that received significant snowfall for Halloween 2023.
Appleton: 4.5″
Neenah: 3.0″
Scandinavia: 2.8″
Wausau: 2.6″
Hortonville: 2.5″
Menahsa: 2.5″
Oshkosh: 2.0″
Tigerton: 1.5″
Clintonville: 1.5″
Green Bay: 0.7″
Again, the National Weather Service has stated that the Appleton area has broken a record for the snowiest Halloween in the history of the city.
All snowfall totals were taken as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.