Monday, 3/13/23, 10:30 am

(WFRV) – The snow that started falling Saturday night and lasted all day through Sunday and into Monday morning has finally come to an end.

Officials have released the snowfall totals with most of northeast Wisconsin being covered in over nine inches of snow. Some areas of northeast Wisconsin saw totals of over 13 inches. Below is a list of snowfall totals from the last 36 hours in northeast Wisconsin.

13.2″- N Iola

12.5″ – NE Denmark

12.3″ – NE Weston

11.5″ – ESE McNaughton

11.5″ – Rosholt

11.0″ – NE Wausau

10.5″ – WSW Woodruff

10.5″ – ENE Wausau

10.4″ – NNW Dancy

10.0″ – SE Hazelhurst

9.9″ – Ashwaubenon (NWS)

9.7″ – NNE Rudolph

9.6″ – E Knowlton

9.5″ – NE Moon

9.5″ – Heafford Junction

9.4″ – ESE Wild Rose

9.3″ – Tomahawk

9.3″ – W Stevens Point

9.0″ – WNW Appleton

9.0″ – NW Split Rock

The official snowfall numbers were provided by the National Weather Service of Green Bay at 9 a.m. Monday morning.