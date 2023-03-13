Monday, 3/13/23, 10:30 am
(WFRV) – The snow that started falling Saturday night and lasted all day through Sunday and into Monday morning has finally come to an end.
Officials have released the snowfall totals with most of northeast Wisconsin being covered in over nine inches of snow. Some areas of northeast Wisconsin saw totals of over 13 inches. Below is a list of snowfall totals from the last 36 hours in northeast Wisconsin.
- 13.2″- N Iola
- 12.5″ – NE Denmark
- 12.3″ – NE Weston
- 11.5″ – ESE McNaughton
- 11.5″ – Rosholt
- 11.0″ – NE Wausau
- 10.5″ – WSW Woodruff
- 10.5″ – ENE Wausau
- 10.4″ – NNW Dancy
- 10.0″ – SE Hazelhurst
- 9.9″ – Ashwaubenon (NWS)
- 9.7″ – NNE Rudolph
- 9.6″ – E Knowlton
- 9.5″ – NE Moon
- 9.5″ – Heafford Junction
- 9.4″ – ESE Wild Rose
- 9.3″ – Tomahawk
- 9.3″ – W Stevens Point
- 9.0″ – WNW Appleton
- 9.0″ – NW Split Rock
The official snowfall numbers were provided by the National Weather Service of Green Bay at 9 a.m. Monday morning.