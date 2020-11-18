‘Soda’ you think it will float?

(WFRV) – Soft drink, soda or pop, whatever you like to call it, it’s sugary and tasty. But, have you ever dropped an unopened soda can accidentally in a pool or body of water?

It’s a simple question, but will the Diet Pepsi, Diet Coke, and Mountain Dew float or sink?

The answer? It does not have to do with the brand!

The Diet Pepsi, and Diet Coke will both float, while the Mountain Dew will sink to the bottom of the container.

All of the diet sodas will float simply because they are less dense than the water they are in. This is not the first time we have covered density in Science Course with Ryan Morse. In how to make your own lava lamp, the oil was less dense than water, which drove the experiment.

Regular soda often contains near 40 grams of sugar, compared to diet soda that has 0 grams of sugar. That difference in sugar is the reason the diet sodas are less dense and will float.

In this experiment, Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi contain 0 grams of total sugar. Meanwhile, Mountain Dew has 46 total grams of sugar. According to the Soft Drink Association, one in four drinks consumed in the US is a soft drink.

The experiment does not apply when the cans of soda are open. This is because the soda in the regular soda can eventually rushes out of the can. The result leaves a floating soda can on the surface of the water and soda mix.