Storm damage from western portions of our viewing area

Large tree down just east of Berlin, courtesy: Manda Olson

(WFRV) – Severe thunderstorms caused widespread damage across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday night, July 29 into the early morning hours on Thursday, July 30. Many of our viewers in Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Green Lake, and Fond du Lac counties will be picking up tree branches today.

Tree down in Omro, Courtesy: Cody Klintworth

Tree damage in Omro, courtesy: Kay Pecha

Omro, Courtesy: Cody Klintworth

Strong winds caused most of the damage being reported so far. A wind gust of 78 was reported in Weston of Marathon County last night around 9 p.m.

Although the bulk of the storm system focused on Central Wisconsin, our western spots in our viewing area did get hit.

60 to 70 mph winds moved through western Winnebago county just about 15 miles away from EAA.

In southwestern Winnebago county, a funnel cloud was spotted between Highway 91 and Rush Lake Road.

Ripon is requesting all residents to stay inside with numerous downed powerlines and trees this morning.

Tens of thousands of residents remain without power across Wisconsin. Thankfully, Green Bay, Appleton, and the lakeshore missed out on the stronger storms. Send us your damage photos to us on Facebook: