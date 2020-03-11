Storm Spotter Training Classes Beginning Soon

As the seasons begin to change and temperatures start to warm across the state the threat for severe weather increases. The National Weather Service and broadcast meteorologist have a wide variety of tools to help predict and track severe weather, but eye witness accounts of what is happening on the ground in your area outweighs any of the technology that is available today.

The National Weather Service is once again holding storm spotter training classes across Northeast Wisconsin beginning in mid-March. During these classes participants will learn how to spot severe weather, tips to remain safe, and how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service. Anyone age 15 or older is welcome to attend the class. Below you will find a list of dates and locations for upcoming storm spotter training. For more information about the storm spotter classes follow this link https://www.weather.gov/grb/skywarn

Classes and Locations

Tuesday, March 17 - Oneida County

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Oneida County Law Enforcement Center

2000 E Winnebago St. Rhinelander, WI 54501

Thursday, March 19th - Waupaca County

6:30 - 8:30 pm

Waupaca County Courthouse

811 Harding St. Waupaca, WI 54981

Thursday, March 26 - Calumet County

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Christ the Rock Community Church

W6254 US-10 114, Menasha, WI 54952

Wednesday, April 8 - Langlade County

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Langlade County Safety Building

840 Clermont St. Antigo, WI 54409



Tuesday, April 14 - Winnebago County

6:00 - 8:00 pm

EAA Aviation Museum

3000 Poberezny Rd. Oshkosh, WI 54902

Thursday, April 16 - Brown County

6:00 - 8:00 pm

NWTC Student Center Auditorium Room SC130

2740 W Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54307

Saturday, April 25 - Outagamie County

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Grand Chute Town Hall

1900 W Grand Chute Blvd. Grand Chute, WI 54913

Tuesday, April 28 - Kewaunee County

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Facility

625 Third St. Luxemburg, WI 54217

Thursday, April 30 - Marinette County

6:00 - 8:00 pm

428 Harrison Ave. Wausaukee, WI 54117