Storm Spotter Training Classes Beginning Soon

As the seasons begin to change and temperatures start to warm across the state the threat for severe weather increases. The National Weather Service and broadcast meteorologist have a wide variety of tools to help predict and track severe weather, but eye witness accounts of what is happening on the ground in your area outweighs any of the technology that is available today.
The National Weather Service is once again holding storm spotter training classes across Northeast Wisconsin beginning in mid-March. During these classes participants will learn how to spot severe weather, tips to remain safe, and how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service. Anyone age 15 or older is welcome to attend the class. Below you will find a list of dates and locations for upcoming storm spotter training. For more information about the storm spotter classes follow this link https://www.weather.gov/grb/skywarn
Classes and Locations
Tuesday, March 17 - Oneida County
6:00 - 7:00 pm
Oneida County Law Enforcement Center
2000 E Winnebago St. Rhinelander, WI 54501
Thursday, March 19th - Waupaca County
6:30 - 8:30 pm
Waupaca County Courthouse
811 Harding St. Waupaca, WI 54981
Thursday, March 26 - Calumet County
6:00 - 7:00 pm
Christ the Rock Community Church
W6254 US-10 114, Menasha, WI 54952
Wednesday, April 8 - Langlade County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
Langlade County Safety Building
840 Clermont St. Antigo, WI 54409
Tuesday, April 14 - Winnebago County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
EAA Aviation Museum
3000 Poberezny Rd. Oshkosh, WI 54902
Thursday, April 16 - Brown County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
NWTC Student Center Auditorium Room SC130
2740 W Mason St. Green Bay, WI 54307
Saturday, April 25 - Outagamie County
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Grand Chute Town Hall
1900 W Grand Chute Blvd. Grand Chute, WI 54913
Tuesday, April 28 - Kewaunee County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Facility
625 Third St. Luxemburg, WI 54217
Thursday, April 30 - Marinette County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
428 Harrison Ave. Wausaukee, WI 54117
Monday, May 4 - Manitowoc County
6:00 - 8:00 pm
UWGB Manitowoc Campus Theater
705 Viebahn St. Manitowoc, WI 54220