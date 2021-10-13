Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger earns AMS seal

(WFRV) – 9 months of hard work has lead to big news at Storm Team 5. Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger earned his Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal from the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

Chad reacts by saying, “It was really exciting…honestly the last time I could think about a time I was this nervous opening an email was college applications…but I was lucky enough to see right away ‘Congrats you passed.”

The AMS seal is prestigious and it validates a broadcast meteorologist’s ability to communicate the weather while understanding it.

The process of obtaining one is vigorous and one that Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe has gone through while requirements have changed over time.

Luke emphasizes, “You need a degree at a minimum, then you need to take an exam through the American Meteorological Society, and then the hard part is you need to go through a peer review of your on-air work.”

The test is a 100 multiple choice exam where you need at least 75 percent to pass. In order to even take that test, a meteorologist must have a degree and have at least 2 years of experience of broadcast on-air.

For Chad’s weathercasts, he had to use forecasts on days that were quiet and active. His active forecast was from a severe weather day this past summer, while his quiet forecast day was explaining the science behind wildfire smoke.



Chad’s new AMS Seal on TV



On how his forecasts were judged Chad says, “They are pretty strict on who gets a high enough grade for those weather casts…but I was lucky enough to get a passing grade and be one of the few….at least in this area…to have that Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the AMS.”

Chad had spent the first part of his broadcast career in Rhinelander before coming to WFRV. He earned his meteorology degree at St Cloud State. In order to maintain his AMS seal, he will have to stay up to date on his meteorological education, and do work potentially outside the studio.

The American Meteorological Society also has different meteorology seals not just for those that are broadcasters but consultants, lawyers, teachers and even those in insurance companies. Check out the small exclusive list of CBM holders here.

Luke Sampe says, “It takes doing this a couple thousand times to get that level of comfort…I’m very proud of Chad…Chad’s one of the most solid up and coming meteorologists in this state.”

You will now see Chad’s AMS seal in the bottom right of his lower third information on TV.