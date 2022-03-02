(WFRV)- Recently, Storm Team 5 was named the ‘Most Accurate Forecast’ in Northeast Wisconsin once again by WeatheRate, now making it a decade in a row.

A lot of TV stations claim to be the most accurate. WeatheRate is an independent television weather forecast verification company. This means they are not affiliated with any stations so they really tell you who’s the most accurate.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe says, “It gives the viewers the confidence in the product they are getting from Storm Team 5, and we do this year after year after year. We really stress no hype…not putting out forecasts to get clicks…we are not putting out snow forecasts days and days in advance before we know what’s going to happen….we are really particular when we are going to release that information.”

WeatheRate takes into account, temperature, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulations, and additional items such as dense fog or a severe thunderstorm for each forecasted day. In short, the closer the day, the more that day is weighted in your overall forecast.

Forecasting tendencies with the tips and tricks of local areas are often passed down by meteorologists. And that is the case for us at Storm Team 5.

Sampe points out, “It’s a continuation of the forecasting philosophy that I inherited from (Tom) Mahoney…Tom was here for nearly 40 years and he was a very conservative forecaster. He was not an aggressive forecaster. He was not trying to give you the possible scenarios, he’s giving you the most likely scenario, and that’s how I was brought up as a young meteorologist as well.”

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe has been at Storm Team 5 for 9 of the 10 years in a row of accurate forecasts. What’s his best advice for forecasters?

Sampe emphasizes, “Give all the scenarios, and certainly mention what could be possible, but really focus in on what’s most likely. And if I think you do that and do that well year after year you are going to get success in the forecast business”